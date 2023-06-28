Cake Box Holdings Plc (CBOX) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 27th

Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This is a boost from Cake Box’s previous dividend of $2.63. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CBOX opened at GBX 140 ($1.78) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.69. The stock has a market cap of £56 million, a PE ratio of 1,125.00 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 127.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 128.14. Cake Box has a 52 week low of GBX 92 ($1.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 205 ($2.61).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cake Box in a research report on Monday.

Cake Box Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. It offers cakes by celebration, cakes by design, and seasonal cakes, as well as wedding cakes. The company also engages in the property rental activities. Cake Box Holdings Plc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

