Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Shares Down 3.5%

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) shares fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.16 and last traded at $23.22. 114,599 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 622,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAL. StockNews.com cut Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Caleres from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Caleres from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

Caleres Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $845.45 million, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.95.

Caleres Announces Dividend

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $662.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.99 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 5.73%. Caleres’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently 6.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caleres

In other Caleres news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 2,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $49,984.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,137.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Willis Hill sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 2,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $49,984.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,137.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 108,172.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,231,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $718,119,000 after purchasing an additional 32,201,784 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,968,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,374,000 after purchasing an additional 36,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Caleres by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,243,000 after acquiring an additional 171,567 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Caleres by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,697,562 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,348,000 after acquiring an additional 164,661 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Caleres by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,850,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,025,000 after acquiring an additional 85,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

