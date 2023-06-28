Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Cancer Genetics Price Performance

Shares of CGIX opened at $0.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $796,575.00, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.63. Cancer Genetics has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $17.50.

Get Cancer Genetics alerts:

Cancer Genetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Vyant Bio, Inc is emerging as an advanced biotechnology drug discovery company. The firm is focused on human-powered scientific and technology-based systems to de-risk and accelerate the discovery and development of therapeutics for biopharma partners, as well as for its proprietary pipeline. The company with capabilities in data, science (both biology and chemistry), engineering, and regulatory, it rapidly identifying small and large molecule therapeutics and derisking decision making through multiple in silico, in vitro, and in vivo modalities.

Receive News & Ratings for Cancer Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancer Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.