Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Cancer Genetics Price Performance
Shares of CGIX opened at $0.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $796,575.00, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.63. Cancer Genetics has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $17.50.
Cancer Genetics Company Profile
Featured Stories
