Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Stock Price Down 6.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.5% on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from C$3.65 to C$0.61. The company traded as low as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.58. 1,053,444 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 1,779,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$3.40 to C$0.70 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canopy Growth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.61.

Canopy Growth Stock Down 8.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.98, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.46. The stock has a market cap of C$296.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09, a P/E/G ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.34.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

