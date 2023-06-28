Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Boosts Holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,000 shares of the coal producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BTU. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 323.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,208 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BTU opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $32.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.86.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The coal producer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 48.04%. Peabody Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Peabody Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, April 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the coal producer to buy up to 26.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is 2.87%.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

