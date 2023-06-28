Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Buys New Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Danaher by 1,485.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $2,436,512.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,423,319.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $170,462.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,847.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $2,436,512.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,423,319.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Danaher Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.06.

Danaher stock opened at $234.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $236.11 and a 200-day moving average of $249.86. The stock has a market cap of $172.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $221.22 and a 52 week high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

