Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Makes New $2.64 Million Investment in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globant during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Globant by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Globant by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Globant stock opened at $179.99 on Wednesday. Globant S.A. has a 12 month low of $135.40 and a 12 month high of $240.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.02 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.28.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.02). Globant had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $472.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.14 million. Analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GLOB shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $198.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Globant from $204.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Globant from $211.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Globant in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.50.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

