Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Purchases 3,649 Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,290 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 351.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 880.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in James Hardie Industries by 150.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in James Hardie Industries by 22.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, James Hardie Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.80.

James Hardie Industries stock opened at $26.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.54 and a 200-day moving average of $22.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.41. James Hardie Industries plc has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $27.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $917.80 million during the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 40.54%. On average, equities research analysts predict that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

