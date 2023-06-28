Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Trims Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 139,877 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21,728.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $591,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 277.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 115,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 84,596 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $29.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.16. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $36.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

