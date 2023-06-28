Caribbean Utilities (OTCMKTS:CUPUF) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.32

Shares of Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF – Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.32 and traded as low as $12.51. Caribbean Utilities shares last traded at $12.51, with a volume of 13,761 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.62.

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. generates and distributes electricity in Grand Cayman. The company generates electricity using diesel with 166 megawatts total installed capacity. It also operates nine transformer substations with approximately 375 circuit miles of overhead and 111 circuit miles of underground high-voltage transmission and distribution powerlines, and 15 circuit miles of high-voltage submarine transmission cables.

