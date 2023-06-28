Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Given New $278.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $294.00 to $278.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CASY. StockNews.com cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $211.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.70.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of CASY traded up $5.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $232.78. The stock had a trading volume of 58,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Casey’s General Stores has a 1-year low of $182.69 and a 1-year high of $249.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.64.

Institutional Trading of Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 17.13%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

