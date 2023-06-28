CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Stock Holdings Lessened by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. decreased its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 440,611 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,202 shares during the quarter. CDW accounts for approximately 2.1% of HM Payson & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in CDW were worth $85,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CDW by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,072,467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,508,590,000 after purchasing an additional 120,738 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CDW by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,128,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $800,463,000 after purchasing an additional 26,442 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,817,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $502,267,000 after purchasing an additional 77,555 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CDW by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $436,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,869 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its holdings in CDW by 12.7% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,675,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $261,583,000 after purchasing an additional 188,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 3,050 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $163.62 per share, with a total value of $499,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 68,622 shares in the company, valued at $11,227,931.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDW. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.63.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $177.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.28 and its 200 day moving average is $185.33. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $147.91 and a twelve month high of $215.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 90.20%. Research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

