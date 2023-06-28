Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.00.
CSR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Centerspace from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised shares of Centerspace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.
In other news, Director Mark Okey Decker, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.85 per share, for a total transaction of $58,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 54,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,192,730.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NYSE:CSR opened at $60.37 on Wednesday. Centerspace has a twelve month low of $51.26 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.25.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.39%.
Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of March 31, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 75 apartment communities consisting of 13,497 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.
