Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.79.

CDAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $86.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Ceridian HCM Stock Performance

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $65.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of -274.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.31. Ceridian HCM has a one year low of $46.07 and a one year high of $79.66.

Insider Activity

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.77 million. Research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 709 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $40,994.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,100,655.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total transaction of $408,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,700,640.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $40,994.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,655.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,640 shares of company stock valued at $958,865. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ceridian HCM

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at $366,250,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,691,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,519,000 after buying an additional 3,273,796 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 312.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,196,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,886,000 after buying an additional 1,663,456 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 909.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 1,659,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,452,000 after buying an additional 1,495,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,591,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,105,000 after acquiring an additional 658,046 shares during the period.

About Ceridian HCM

(Get Rating

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.