Chatham Lodging Trust Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:CLDT)

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDTGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Chatham Lodging Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 62.4% annually over the last three years. Chatham Lodging Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 63.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Chatham Lodging Trust to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.2%.

Shares of NYSE CLDT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.30. 20,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,392. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.54 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average of $11.28.

In other news, Director Edwin B. Brewer, Jr. acquired 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $166,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,260. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 13.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 57.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

