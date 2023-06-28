Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEA) Short Interest Update

Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEA – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 85.5% from the May 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Chenghe Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Chenghe Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.68. The stock had a trading volume of 955 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,710. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average is $10.48. Chenghe Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $10.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chenghe Acquisition by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,883,000 after purchasing an additional 76,650 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chenghe Acquisition by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 99,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 49,899 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chenghe Acquisition by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 145,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Chenghe Acquisition by 1,537.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 470,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 441,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chenghe Acquisition by 326.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 91,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 69,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Chenghe Acquisition Company Profile

Chenghe Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of financial technology or technology-enabled financial service companies, including artificial intelligence, big data, and cloud and blockchain-related initiatives in Asian markets.

