Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NASDAQ:REFI)

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REFI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.58. The company had a trading volume of 15,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,590. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.70. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $16.65. The company has a market capitalization of $281.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of -0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REFI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 642,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,259,000 after acquiring an additional 309,918 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 403,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,920,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 28.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 12,699 shares during the last quarter. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry.

