Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2031 per share on Saturday, July 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of CSSEP stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $13.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,174. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $24.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.21.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Popcornflix Comedy, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

