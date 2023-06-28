Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2031 per share on Saturday, July 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Stock Performance
Shares of CSSEP stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $13.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,174. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $24.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.21.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile
Get a free research report on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from StockNews.com
