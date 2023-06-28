China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 882.4% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of China Merchants Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

China Merchants Bank stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.01. 27,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,688. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $116.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.58. China Merchants Bank has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $33.99.

China Merchants Bank ( OTCMKTS:CIHKY Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that China Merchants Bank will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $1.0495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from China Merchants Bank’s previous dividend of $0.98. China Merchants Bank’s payout ratio is currently 24.74%.

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

