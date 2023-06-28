Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Shares Gap Down to $39.74

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.74, but opened at $38.19. Chunghwa Telecom shares last traded at $38.10, with a volume of 9,135 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

The firm has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be issued a $1.5291 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. Chunghwa Telecom’s payout ratio is presently 74.68%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHT. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 184.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 848.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local long distance services comprising of local calls, cloud switchboard, and value-added local calls.

