Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.74

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.74 and traded as high as C$8.96. Cineplex shares last traded at C$8.82, with a volume of 176,161 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Cineplex Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of C$548.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.73.

About Cineplex

Cineplex ( TSE:CGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11) by C($0.37). The business had revenue of C$340.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$326.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cineplex Inc. will post 0.3996432 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

