Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.74

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.74 and traded as high as C$8.96. Cineplex shares last traded at C$8.82, with a volume of 176,161 shares changing hands.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of C$548.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.73.
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
