Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZBT) to Issue $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZBT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th.
Citizens Bancorp of Virginia Price Performance
Shares of CZBT remained flat at $29.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Citizens Bancorp of Virginia has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $31.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.02.
Citizens Bancorp of Virginia Company Profile
