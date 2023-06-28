Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZBT) to Issue $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZBT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th.

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia Price Performance

Shares of CZBT remained flat at $29.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Citizens Bancorp of Virginia has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $31.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.02.

Get Citizens Bancorp of Virginia alerts:

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts checking and savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as provides credit cards.

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Bancorp of Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Bancorp of Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.