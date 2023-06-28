Clairvest Group Inc. (TSE:CVG) Plans $0.10 Annual Dividend

Clairvest Group Inc. (TSE:CVG – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Monday, June 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, July 27th. This represents a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 4th.
Clairvest Group Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of CVG traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$82.50. The company had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 607. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$81.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$78.08. The stock has a market cap of C$1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.06. Clairvest Group has a 52 week low of C$58.00 and a 52 week high of C$86.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Clairvest Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- AMD’s Recent Correction: A Buying Opportunity For Investors?
- AeroVironment’s New Momentum Makes it a Value Play
- Unifirst: Undervalued At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
- Five stocks we like better than Clairvest Group
Receive News & Ratings for Clairvest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clairvest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.