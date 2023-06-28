Clairvest Group Inc. (TSE:CVG) to Issue $0.10 Annual Dividend

Clairvest Group Inc. (TSE:CVG – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Monday, June 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, July 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 4th.

Clairvest Group Stock Performance

Shares of CVG traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$82.50. The stock had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 607. The company has a market cap of C$1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.06. Clairvest Group has a fifty-two week low of C$58.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$86.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$81.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$78.08.

Clairvest Group Company Profile

Further Reading

Clairvest Group Inc is a private equity firm specializing in mid-market, growth equity investments, growth capital, buyouts, and consolidating industries and add-on acquisitions. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized gaming and casino, local market gaming, healthcare, equipment rental, facility services, oilfield services, waste management, business services, consumer services, aerospace, automotive aftermarket, collision repair, food, beverage and co-packing, defense, document management, warranty, contact manufacturing, environmental services, rental services, residential HVAC services, healthcare services, multiunit healthcare, insurance services, IT services, logistics and transportation, mining services, packaging, pest control, specialty aviation, education, software (mature), textile rental, utility services, water, building products, government services, industrial distribution and services, information technology and information services, media and marketing, non-destructive testing, renewable energy, property management, and restaurants.

