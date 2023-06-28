Clarus Group Inc. Has $788,000 Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Clarus Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan accounts for approximately 0.7% of Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.82. 4,182,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,879,100. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.46. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

