Clarus Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,388 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Tesla from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.01.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 151,230 shares of company stock worth $30,055,907 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $8.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $258.43. 57,883,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,682,172. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $314.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

