Clarus Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,512 PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,512 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC grew its stake in PDF Solutions by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 6.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

PDFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PDF Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

PDF Solutions stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.72. The company had a trading volume of 14,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,764. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,465.16 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.49 and its 200-day moving average is $36.83. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.16 and a 12-month high of $45.66.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. PDF Solutions had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $40.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

