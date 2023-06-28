Claybrook Capital LLC Buys 39,113 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 123.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 39,113 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 31.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William C. Green purchased 8,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.82 per share, with a total value of $112,508.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 147,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,270.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arbor Realty Trust news, CEO Ivan Kaufman bought 15,000 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $179,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,183,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,175,658.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William C. Green purchased 8,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.82 per share, with a total value of $112,508.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 147,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,270.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on ABR. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.50 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

Shares of ABR stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.37. 222,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,001,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 45.47 and a quick ratio of 45.47. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.16. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $16.77.

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.69%. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.67%.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

