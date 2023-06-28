Claybrook Capital LLC Takes $1.02 Million Position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 85,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 30,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE RQI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.41. 30,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,921. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $16.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.95.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Announces Dividend

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

