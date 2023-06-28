CleanTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAQ) Stock Price Down 20.9%

CleanTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAQ – Get Rating)’s share price was down 20.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.68 and last traded at $1.82. Approximately 863,003 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,489% from the average daily volume of 54,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

CleanTech Acquisition Stock Up 11.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average of $3.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CleanTech Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of CleanTech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $5,015,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in CleanTech Acquisition by 2,010.8% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 422,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after buying an additional 402,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CleanTech Acquisition during the first quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

About CleanTech Acquisition

CleanTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

