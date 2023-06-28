ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Major Shareholder Acquires $71,226.31 in Stock

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $71,226.31. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 889,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,418,755.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,521 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.14 per share, for a total transaction of $166,402.94.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,694 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.73 per share, for a total transaction of $328,626.62.

On Friday, June 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,080 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.90 per share, with a total value of $126,072.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 10,422 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.09 per share, with a total value of $313,597.98.

On Monday, June 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,788 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.97 per share, with a total value of $113,526.36.

On Friday, June 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 49,181 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.24 per share, with a total value of $1,487,233.44.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,501 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $135,075.01.

On Monday, June 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 23,223 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $678,111.60.

On Thursday, June 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 31,074 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.10 per share, with a total value of $873,179.40.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Price Performance

NYSE:CTR traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,166. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.32 and its 200-day moving average is $29.44.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

