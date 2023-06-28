Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) PT Set at $4.25 by National Bankshares

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) has been given a $4.25 price target by analysts at National Bankshares in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.25% from the stock’s current price.

CDE has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.79.

Coeur Mining Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Coeur Mining stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,952,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,394,312. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.44. Coeur Mining has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $935.84 million, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Activity at Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 14.08% and a negative return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $187.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.13 million. Analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Routledge bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $25,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 301,782 shares in the company, valued at $953,631.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 16,600 shares of company stock worth $51,080. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDE. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 62.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

