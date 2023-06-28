Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Gap Up to $2.79

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.79, but opened at $2.86. Coeur Mining shares last traded at $2.81, with a volume of 294,353 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDE. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coeur Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.71.

Coeur Mining Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.44.

Insider Activity at Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $187.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.13 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 14.08% and a negative return on equity of 12.34%. Equities analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coeur Mining news, COO Michael Routledge bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $25,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 301,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,631.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 16,600 shares of company stock valued at $51,080 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coeur Mining

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

