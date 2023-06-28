Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.01

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.01 and last traded at $40.75, with a volume of 84021 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cohu from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cohu in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Cohu Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.93 and a 200-day moving average of $36.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.89. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Cohu had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $179.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cohu news, Director William Bendush sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $134,513.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,539.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director William Bendush sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $134,513.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,539.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $69,346.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,037 shares of company stock worth $835,140. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Oak Associates Ltd. OH increased its position in Cohu by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 91,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cohu by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 29,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 36,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

