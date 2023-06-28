Coin98 Hits Market Capitalization of $76.59 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 28th. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000479 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin98 has a market cap of $76.59 million and approximately $8.51 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Coin98 has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002953 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000350 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006435 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00012565 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 is a token. It launched on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,388,879 tokens. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

