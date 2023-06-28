CoinLoan Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $3.03 Million (CLT)

CoinLoan (CLT) traded up 23.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. During the last seven days, CoinLoan has traded down 36.2% against the US dollar. One CoinLoan token can now be purchased for about $1.55 or 0.00005100 BTC on exchanges. CoinLoan has a market cap of $3.03 million and $36.15 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CoinLoan

CoinLoan’s launch date was August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 tokens. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CoinLoan is coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CoinLoan Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinLoan should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinLoan using one of the exchanges listed above.

