Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI) to Issue Dividend of $0.15 on July 14th

Colliers International Group Inc. (TSE:CIGI – Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Colliers International Group’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Shares of TSE CIGI traded down C$0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$127.11. 47,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,524. Colliers International Group has a 12-month low of C$115.90 and a 12-month high of C$169.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.52. The company has a market cap of C$5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.30, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$129.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$136.26.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

