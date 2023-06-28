Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Short Interest Update

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, an increase of 1,540.0% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Coloplast A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Coloplast A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Coloplast A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Coloplast A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $900.00.

Get Coloplast A/S alerts:

Coloplast A/S Price Performance

CLPBY traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $12.24. 44,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,725. Coloplast A/S has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $14.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.71 and a beta of 0.28.

Coloplast A/S Cuts Dividend

About Coloplast A/S

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. Coloplast A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 27.50%.

(Get Rating)

Coloplast A/S develops and sells intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, Voice and Respiratory Care, and Wound & Skin Care segments. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coloplast A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coloplast A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.