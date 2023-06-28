Columbus Macro LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Columbus Macro LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VSS. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,313,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 300,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,909,000 after purchasing an additional 49,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 190.4% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 8,758 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $109.29. 56,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,885. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.03 and a 1 year high of $114.16.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

