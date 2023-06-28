Comcast Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CCZ) Declares $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Comcast Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CCZ – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Saturday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3576 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Comcast Stock Performance

NYSE CCZ traded up $1.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.70. Comcast has a 52 week low of $51.13 and a 52 week high of $67.00.

