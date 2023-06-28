Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Shares Gap Up to $47.70

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.70, but opened at $48.90. Community Bank System shares last traded at $47.79, with a volume of 19,828 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CBU. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Community Bank System from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Community Bank System in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Community Bank System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Hovde Group raised Community Bank System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Community Bank System in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Community Bank System Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.61.

Community Bank System Dividend Announcement

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.09). Community Bank System had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $124.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.75 million. Analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Bank System

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $841,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

About Community Bank System

(Get Rating)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.