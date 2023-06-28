Comparing A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) & Megaport (OTCMKTS:MGPPF)

Megaport (OTCMKTS:MGPPF – Get Rating) and A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Megaport and A10 Networks’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Megaport alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Megaport N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A A10 Networks $280.34 million 3.76 $46.91 million $0.58 24.53

A10 Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Megaport.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Megaport 0 1 3 0 2.75 A10 Networks 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Megaport and A10 Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

A10 Networks has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 68.66%. Given A10 Networks’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe A10 Networks is more favorable than Megaport.

Profitability

This table compares Megaport and A10 Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Megaport N/A N/A N/A A10 Networks 16.17% 22.81% 11.25%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.8% of A10 Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of A10 Networks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

A10 Networks beats Megaport on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Megaport

(Get Rating)

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. It operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services, as well as creates agile network that connects in multiple regions. The company also offers Megaport Virtual Edge, an on-demand and vendor-neutral Network Function Virtualization service that enables branch-to-cloud connectivity on Megaport's global software-defined network; internet exchange services; and Megaport Marketplace, an online hub the interconnects service providers and enterprise customers. In addition, it provides cloud connectivity solutions; and virtual routing for cloud networking. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Fortitude Valley, Australia.

About A10 Networks

(Get Rating)

A10 Networks, Inc. provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks. It also provides Thunder Threat Protection System (TPS) for the protection of networks and server resources against massive distributed denial of service attacks; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight solution that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses various critical security capabilities in one package by consolidating various security and networking functions in a single appliance. In addition, the company offers intelligent management and automation tools comprising harmony controller that provides intelligent management, automation, and analytics for secure application delivery in multi-cloud environment; and aGalaxy TPS, a multi-device network management solution. A10 Networks, Inc. delivers its solutions on optimized hardware appliances, bare metal software, containerized software, virtual appliances, and cloud-native software. It serves cloud providers; service providers include cloud, telecommunications, and multiple system and cable; government organizations; and enterprises in the technology, industrial, retail, financial, gaming, and education industries. The company markets its products through sales organizations, as well as distribution channel partners, including distributors, value added resellers, and system integrators. A10 Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Megaport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megaport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.