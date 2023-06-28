Comparing Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) and Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF)

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Free Report) and Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hippo and Lancashire’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hippo $119.70 million 3.17 -$333.40 million ($14.66) -1.11 Lancashire N/A N/A N/A $1.03 7.58

Lancashire has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hippo. Hippo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lancashire, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hippo -248.59% -44.09% -17.32% Lancashire N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Hippo and Lancashire, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hippo 0 1 3 0 2.75 Lancashire 1 1 1 0 2.00

Hippo currently has a consensus target price of $33.88, indicating a potential upside of 107.44%. Lancashire has a consensus target price of $698.33, indicating a potential upside of 8,864.48%. Given Lancashire’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lancashire is more favorable than Hippo.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.2% of Hippo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.3% of Lancashire shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Hippo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lancashire beats Hippo on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hippo

Hippo Holdings Inc. provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and personal and commercial insurance products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents. It provides care and protection for homeowners, as well as operates an integrated home protection platform. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products. The company also provides marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business. In addition, it offers general insurance, support, insurance agent, and insurance mediation services. Lancashire Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

