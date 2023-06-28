Comparing Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) & Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF)

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) and Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Rating) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.5% of Summit Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Summit Midstream Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Summit Midstream Partners alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Summit Midstream Partners and Topaz Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Midstream Partners -35.66% -19.87% -5.70% Topaz Energy N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Midstream Partners $369.59 million 0.43 -$140.60 million ($15.66) -0.99 Topaz Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Summit Midstream Partners and Topaz Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Topaz Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Summit Midstream Partners.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and Topaz Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Midstream Partners 1 1 0 0 1.50 Topaz Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00

Summit Midstream Partners presently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.45%. Topaz Energy has a consensus price target of $28.66, suggesting a potential upside of 87.30%. Given Topaz Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Topaz Energy is more favorable than Summit Midstream Partners.

Summary

Topaz Energy beats Summit Midstream Partners on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summit Midstream Partners

(Get Rating)

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services. Its unconventional resource basins include the Utica and Point Pleasant shale formations in southeastern Ohio; the Williston Basin that consists of the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations in northwestern North Dakota; the Denver-Julesburg Basin, which include the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado; the Permian Basin that comprise the Bone Spring and Wolfcamp shale formations in New Mexico; the Piceance Basin, which include the Mesaverde formation, and the Mancos and Niobrara shale formations in western Colorado; the Barnett Shale formation in north-central Texas; and the Marcellus Shale formation in northern West Virginia. The company also owns an ownership interest in Ohio Gathering, which owns and operates natural gas gathering and condensate stabilization facility in the Utica Shale in southeastern Ohio. It serves natural gas and crude oil producers. Summit Midstream GP, LLC operates as a general partner of the company. Summit Midstream Partners, LP was founded in 2009 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Topaz Energy

(Get Rating)

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates through two segments: the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6.1 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities. The company was formerly known as Exshaw Oil Corp. and changed its name to Topaz Energy Corp. in November 2019. Topaz Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.