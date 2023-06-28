Comparing Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) and Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM)

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) and Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Vincerx Pharma has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immunome has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Vincerx Pharma alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Vincerx Pharma and Immunome’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vincerx Pharma N/A -117.08% -94.86% Immunome N/A -140.75% -83.30%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vincerx Pharma 0 0 3 0 3.00 Immunome 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Vincerx Pharma and Immunome, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Vincerx Pharma presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 182.43%. Immunome has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.59%. Given Vincerx Pharma’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vincerx Pharma is more favorable than Immunome.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.3% of Vincerx Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.5% of Immunome shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.6% of Vincerx Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Immunome shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vincerx Pharma and Immunome’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vincerx Pharma N/A N/A -$65.37 million ($3.01) -0.46 Immunome N/A N/A -$36.90 million ($2.48) -2.37

Immunome is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vincerx Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vincerx Pharma beats Immunome on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vincerx Pharma

(Get Rating)

Vincerx Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing enitociclib, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating patients with hematologic malignancies; and VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat solid tumors. The company's preclinical stage product candidates include VIP943 and VIP924 for the treatment of hematologic malignancies. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2019 is based in Palo Alto, California.

About Immunome

(Get Rating)

Immunome, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01 that targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Vincerx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vincerx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.