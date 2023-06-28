Compound Price Tops $40.06 on Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 28th. One Compound token can currently be bought for about $40.06 or 0.00132533 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $306.97 million and $70.61 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 32.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00048989 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00030182 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00012578 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003311 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,663,294 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,662,518.06922435 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 41.11170574 USD and is up 7.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 358 active market(s) with $97,446,323.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

