Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.84

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.84 and traded as high as $1.04. Compugen shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 178,923 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CGEN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Compugen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compugen in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.20.
Compugen Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $93.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.84.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CGEN. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Compugen by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,410,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,930 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Compugen by 855.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,344,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 1,203,900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compugen by 82.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,372,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,576 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Compugen by 200.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,518,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Compugen during the fourth quarter worth $478,000. Institutional investors own 12.63% of the company’s stock.
Compugen Company Profile
Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.
Read More
- Get a free research report on Compugen from StockNews.com
- AMD’s Recent Correction: A Buying Opportunity For Investors?
- AeroVironment’s New Momentum Makes it a Value Play
- Unifirst: Undervalued At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
- Five stocks we like better than Compugen
Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.