Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.84

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.84 and traded as high as $1.04. Compugen shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 178,923 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CGEN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Compugen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compugen in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $93.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.84.

Compugen ( NASDAQ:CGEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CGEN. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Compugen by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,410,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,930 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Compugen by 855.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,344,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 1,203,900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compugen by 82.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,372,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,576 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Compugen by 200.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,518,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Compugen during the fourth quarter worth $478,000. Institutional investors own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

