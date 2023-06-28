Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Concentrix had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. Concentrix’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Concentrix Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CNXC traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $83.48. 656,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,053. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.70. Concentrix has a 1 year low of $79.37 and a 1 year high of $151.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Concentrix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Concentrix during the first quarter worth approximately $454,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Concentrix by 13.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Concentrix by 17.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Concentrix during the first quarter worth approximately $42,962,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Concentrix by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,186,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,207,000 after purchasing an additional 19,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Concentrix

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CNXC shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Concentrix in a report on Monday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Concentrix in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Concentrix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Concentrix from $157.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

