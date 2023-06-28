Concordium (CCD) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $56.97 Million

Concordium (CCD) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. In the last seven days, Concordium has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One Concordium coin can now be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Concordium has a total market capitalization of $56.97 million and approximately $471,371.49 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Concordium Coin Profile

Concordium was first traded on June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,568,824,325 coins and its circulating supply is 6,836,607,809 coins. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Concordium is medium.com/concordium. The official website for Concordium is www.concordium.com. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.

The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

Buying and Selling Concordium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concordium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Concordium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Concordium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

