Conflux (CFX) Price Hits $0.20 on Exchanges

Conflux (CFX) traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $604.50 million and approximately $111.66 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000673 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Conflux has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30,154.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.26 or 0.00276125 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.43 or 0.00754235 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00013196 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.44 or 0.00545333 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00058580 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003301 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,978,490,135 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

